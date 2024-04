Kinzhal, cruise missiles, and Shahed UAVs: occupiers launch 42 missiles and 40 drones over Ukraine

Share:













Copied



Overnight into Thursday, April 11, russia launched a massive combined strike against the critical infrastructure of Ukraine: air defenses destroyed 57 air targets out of 82 attacked by the enemy.

This follows from a statement by the commander of the Air Force/Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, posted on Telegram.

It is reported that on the night of April 11, 2024, the russian invaders launched a combined strike with missiles of various types and attack UAVs. The main target was the Lviv Region.

In total, the enemy used 82 means of air attack:

20 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic bombers (launch area - Saratov Oblast, RF);

6 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K fighters (launch area - Tambov Oblast, RF);

12 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (launched from the Belgorod Oblast, RF);

40 attack UAV s of the Shahed-131/136 type (from the regions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, RF, Chauda, Crimea).

s of the Shahed-131/136 type (from the regions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, RF, Chauda, Crimea). 4 Kh-59 guided air missiles (from the airspace of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Region).

Oleshchuk notes that fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 57 air targets were destroyed:

16 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

39 attack UAV s of the Shahed-131/136 type;

s of the Shahed-131/136 type; 2 Kh-59 guided air missiles.

"Thanks to all the defenders of the sky, who this night repelled another terrorist attack by the occupiers. Together - to victory!" Oleshchuk wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine at night. In particular, Kinzhal missile launches were recorded.

Meanwhile, in the Kyiv Region, Shahed struck an infrastructure facility.