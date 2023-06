Overnight into Tuesday, June 20, the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, launched 35 kamikaze drones over Ukraine; 32 of them were successfully shot down by Ukrainian Air Defense. In addition, the occupiers hit Zaporizhzhia with ballistic missiles.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

So, overnight into June 20, the Russian Federation struck Ukraine's military and infrastructure facilities with Iranian Shahed-136/131 UAVs.

"In total, the occupiers used 35 attack drones. Air Defense managed to destroy 32," the message says.

At the same time, 30 Shaheds were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force, and two more by units of the Ground Forces.

Launches were carried out from the northern and southern directions - the Bryansk Oblast of the Russian Federation and the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

According to the Air Force, air defense today worked in most regions of Ukraine; however, the main direction of attack by Iranian drones is Kyiv and the region.

"More than 20 Shaheds were destroyed here," the military said.

In addition, at night, the Russian occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia with ballistic missiles - Iskander-M/S-300 missiles.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into June 20, the Russian army launched another massive attack on Kyiv. Air defense forces detected and destroyed about 20 enemy targets in the capital's airspace.