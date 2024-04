In russia, they claim fall of three UAVs near oil depot in Kaluga Oblast

The aggressor state of russia claimed the alleged falling of 3 drones in the area of an oil depot in the city of Lyudinovo, Kaluga Oblast.

Vladislav Shapsha, the governor of the Kaluga Oblast of the russian federation, announced this.

"Tonight at 3:40 a.m. in the area of the Lyudinovo oil depot, 3 UAVs fell. There were no injuries or damage. Verification measures are being carried out," Shapsha wrote.

The Ministry of Defense of the russian federation claims that during the night they allegedly intercepted 17 Ukrainian UAVs, of which: 9 - over the territory of the Bryansk Oblast, 3 - over the territory of the Kursk Oblast, 2 - over the territory of the Belgorod Oblast and 3 - over the territory of the Kaluga Oblast.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into Saturday, April 27, a dozen UAVs allegedly tried to attack two oil refineries, a bitumen plant, and a military airfield in Kuban.

Meanwhile, the Bloomberg agency wrote that Ukrainian drone attacks led to a partial or complete shutdown of key russian oil refineries.