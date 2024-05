Many employees of military commissariats transferred to combat units after scandals with violations of rights

Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, said that many employees of territorial recruitment and social support centers (military commissariats) were sent to the front after violations.

Venislavskyi made a corresponding statement on the air of the Kyiv television channel.

According to him, not only society, but also law enforcement agencies respond to violations of employees of military commissariats.

"If there are signs of an offense, criminal or administrative, in the actions of representatives of territorial recruitment and social support centers, they are registered and investigated," Venislavskyi said.

He stressed that "a lot" of employees of territorial recruitment and social support centers after scandals with violation of the rights of citizens stopped working as representatives of military commissariats and went to combat units.

Venislavskyi added that the rights of people should not be violated even in conditions of mobilization measures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first half of April, a court fined the head of the Radekhiv District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center for mobilizing for military service a previously booked employee of one of the local enterprises.

We also reported that on April 1, 2024, the head of a Rivne territorial recruitment and social support center Oleksandr Yarmoshevych wrote a report on the transfer to a combat unit.

Earlier, a video was leaked showing Yarmoshevych kissing various employees of the territorial recruitment and social support center at work.