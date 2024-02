The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allowed territorial centers of recruitment and social support (military commissariats) to work around the clock.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this.

From now on, representatives of military commissariats will be able to:

consider cases of administrative offenses and impose administrative penalties in accordance with the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses;

organize with a certain frequency the conduct of medical examinations and psychological examinations by military medical commissions of persons liable for military service and reservists (for district military commissariats);

maintain personal and qualitative records of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists, records of vehicles subject to transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during mobilization and in wartime.

Recall, on February 7, the Rada adopted a bill on mobilization in the first reading.

Meanwhile, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia said that the blocking of personal accounts of citizens is unacceptable, and a compromise will be sought in the Verkhovna Rada concerning postgraduate students.