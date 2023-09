Subordinate sold SUV to military commissar for kopecks in exchange for foreign vacations - NACP

A subordinate sold a Mazda SUV to the former head of the military enlistment office of the Zaporizhzhia Region for kopecks in exchange for vacations abroad.

It was announced on the NACP website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) compiled and sent to the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police an opinion on the commission of corruption-related offenses against the former head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Territorial Recruitment Center (military enlistment office).

It was established that the subordinate of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Territorial Recruitment Center sold a MAZDA CX-5 SUV to his wife at a price that is UAH 800,000 less than its market value.

After that, the military commissar made decisions regarding the subordinate, in particular, giving him leave to travel abroad.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, law enforcement agencies detained the former head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Enlistment Office, who now works as the head of the Donetsk Military Enlistment Office, for corruption.

A military commissar from Yuzhne was sent to the front after information that he had become a dollar millionaire.

The chief military commissar of the Dnipropetrovsk Region for 1.5 years of the war bought property worth millions.