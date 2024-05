Share:













The aggressor country of the russian federation should simply withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine in order to protect them from being attacked by Western-made weapons.

This was stated by John Kirby, the White House National Security Communications Advisor, Voice of America reports.

"If Putin and russian officials are concerned that their troops in Ukraine could be hit by weapons made in other countries, the easiest way to avoid that is simply to withdraw their troops. For the leader of a major nuclear power, it is simply reckless to rattle off a nuclear arsenal so irresponsibly and hint at its potential use. Obviously, we have watched such actions very closely for some time. I can tell you that we have not seen anything so far, even considering such a reckless rhetoric, that would cause us to change our position of strategic deterrence," he said.

At the same time, Washington currently sees no signs of russia's possible use of nuclear weapons on the territory of Ukraine.

"Russia's nuclear rhetoric has been reckless and irresponsible throughout the conflict. However, we have seen no reason to adjust our own nuclear posture in response to these statements, nor any signs that russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine," said U.S. Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller.

The russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered the training of non-strategic nuclear forces. This was allegedly caused by "provocative statements" and "threats" from some Western countries.

It is stated that during the training, a set of activities will be carried out to practice the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.