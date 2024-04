Share:













The president of the terrorist country of the russian federation, vladimir putin, has returned to the way of life he led before the start of the election campaign - he stopped leaving the Kremlin and his residences, the Agentstvo noted after analyzing the schedule of the head of russia.

In the last two weeks, putin did not hold a single outing event, and from the start of the election campaign until April 20, the Kremlin reported about 100 outing events with the participation of their president. From February 17 to March 17, putin attended 31 events outside the Kremlin and residences. In the last week before the election, the president of the russian federation stayed in the Kremlin or Novo-Ogaryovo.

According to the analysis, the number of trips decreased tenfold after the election. In the period from March 17 to April 17, the Kremlin informed about only 10 outdoor events, one of which was a concert on the anniversary of the occupation of Crimea on Red Square. During the entire period, the president of the russian federation left the borders of the Moscow Oblast only once - on March 27, he visited Torzhok.

In the last two weeks, putin has been participating in videoconference meetings. The press secretary of the president of the russian federation Dmitry Peskov stated that the head of state will not go to the regions affected by floods.