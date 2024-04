In The Hague, 44 countries support creation of a special tribunal for russia

At the Restoring Justice for Ukraine conference in The Hague, 44 countries signed a political declaration, which, in particular, supported the idea of creating a special tribunal for the aggressor country, russia, for crimes committed against Ukraine during the war.

This follows from a statement posted on the website of the government of the Netherlands.

The countries spoke in favor of strengthening joint efforts to ensure proper investigation and accountability for all violations of international law committed during the russian federation's war against Ukraine, including the crime of aggression.

Initiatives regarding the use of russian frozen assets for the benefit of Ukraine are also supported.

The following countries have signed the declaration so far: Albania, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, Great Britain and the United States.

In total, 57 countries took part in the conference.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba reacted to the adoption of the declaration.

"I am grateful to all the states that recognize the importance of achieving results on this issue. I am confident that, working together, we will be able to find all the necessary solutions and bring the tribunal to life. We need to make another push to do this," Kuleba wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Hague court previously issued a warrant for the arrest of two commanders of the long-range aviation of the russian federation, who ordered the shelling of Ukrainian cities.