Share:













Copied



On April 7, the missile ship "Serpukhov" was disabled due to a fire on the territory of the enemy's naval base in the city of Baltiysk, Kaliningrad Oblast of russia.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to the Defense Intelligence, “Serpukhov" is a russian vessel of Project 21631 "Buyan-M", launched by the aggressor state in 2015.

Due to the fire inside the missile ship, its communications and automation equipment were completely destroyed.

Restoring the combat capability of "Serpukhov" will take a long time.

"To be continued!" the Defense Intelligence promised.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a fire broke out in the Primorsky Krai of the russian federation on the multifunctional supply vessel "Katerina Velikaya" of the IBSV 10022 AH project. This ship was launched from the shipyard only three years ago and was considered the "pride" of the russian federation.

On February 14, the Defense Intelligence, in cooperation with all components of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed the big landing ship "Tsezar Kunikov" of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of russia.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence reported that the ship's crew consists of 90 people. It was indicated that the big landing ship was carrying cargo from the city of Novorossiysk to the city of Sevastopol.