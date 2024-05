Share:













The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, due to the difficult situation in the East, spent two days in the direction of the enemy's main strike - in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.

Syrskyi announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to a difficult situation in the East, for two days I worked in units conducting defensive actions in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, that is, in the direction of the enemy's main attack. It is here that the main strike forces of the enemy are concentrated, trying to break through the defense of our troops and, developing success, get to the large settlements of Kurakhove and Pokrovsk," he said.

Syrskyi noted that having a numerical superiority in personnel, weapons and military equipment, the enemy attacks the positions of Ukrainian troops daily.

"Our task in these conditions is to keep occupied lines and positions, artillery fire, strike UAVs and all means to inflict maximum losses on the enemy, deplete it, thereby disrupt enemy plans and buy time to form and prepare our reserves," he said.

The commander said that during his stay at the front, he worked with unit commanders.

"The role and place of the officer at all times were decisive in achieving success or defeat on the battlefield. It is impossible for a company or battalion commander to manage a battle a few kilometers from his units, and make balanced and adequate decisions at a distance, especially when the intensity of hostilities is off the charts and there is a high risk to the lives of soldiers. The presence of the commander plays a crucial role in maintaining a high level of moral and psychological condition among subordinates, their stability, the confidence that they are not left to fend for themselves," he said.

Syrskyi added that while working with brigade commanders and their subordinates, he made all the necessary decisions to strengthen the defense with reserves, allocate an additional number of missiles, ammunition, EW and UAVs.

"I am sure that this will help our units successfully repel enemy attacks and inflict significant losses on them," he said.

He also said that on the eve of Infantry Day he presented insignia and awards to the best soldiers who distinguished themselves in battles with the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, May 6, in the morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that last day there were 125 clashes at the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the most enemy attacks on the Bakhmut (36), Avdiivka (31) and Novopavlivka (27) axes.