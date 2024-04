Share:













The adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, and the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, may be fired due to the presence of relatives in russia.

This is evidenced by the provisions of Law 7731 On Amendments to Labor Laws Code of Ukraine Regarding Establishment Of Additional Grounds For Terminating Employment Contract At Initiative Of Employer And Some Other Issues, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In accordance with the law, an employment contract concluded for an indefinite period, as well as a fixed-term employment contract before the expiration of its validity period, may be terminated by the employer in the event of the employee's failure to comply with the rules of conduct at the enterprise, institution, or organization in accordance with the provisions provided for in Section 2 of Article 142 of the Code of Laws about work.

By the adopted law, Article 142 of the Labor Code was supplemented with a new part of the following content: "A component of the rules of internal labor regulations may be the rules of conduct at the enterprise, institution, organization, which contain provisions, in particular, on the provision of information by employees regarding their existing relationships with natural persons, whose place of permanent residence (residence, registration) is located in the territory of the aggressor state or the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine."

Thus, the Employer may dismiss the employee if he has not complied with this rule of conduct.

