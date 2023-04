President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday visited the positions of Ukrainian defenders in Avdiivka, Donetsk Region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Avdiivka. Forward positions of Ukrainian defenders. I have the privilege of being here today. Next to members of the Marine Corps, air assault, mechanized and artillery units. Next to our heroes," he wrote.

Zelenskyy thanked the soldiers for protecting the Ukrainian land and "for the great way that you go daily."

The President also presented the military with state awards - the orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi and the order For Courage.

The military presented the head of state with a military coin, chevron and a board with the symbols of the 110th separate mechanized brigade.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 20, Zelenskyy visited Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.