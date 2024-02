Share:













The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, in an interview with the German ZDF channel, has said that the war against the aggressor country of the russian federation is moving into a new stage.

According to him, we are talking about the technological component.

So, thanks to modern technologies, commanders see the battlefield at almost all levels of military control.

"If before he could see some limited part from the dugout or the oversight point, then now he sees the whole picture of hostilities, and much more," the Commander said.

Syrskyi added that the war "significantly increases the importance of technological progress in the Armed Forces and in the process of armed struggle."

"We are already seeing, and for us this is not news - the use of ground-based robotic platforms. Modules that are remotely controlled, which makes it possible to save the life of the military. That is, the war is moving into a new stage," Syrskyi summed up.

Also on February 9, Defense Minister Rustem Umierov held the first working meeting with the new Commander-in-Chief Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, at which, in particular, they discussed the action plan of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 2024.