The process of rotation of military units was launched at the front.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this on Telegram.

He arrived on the Zaporizhzhia axis and worked in the brigades holding the defense on the Zaporizhzhia axis.

"The enemy continues to attack our positions in the areas of Robotyne, Verbove, but without much success. Combat operations are characterized by the numerous uses of drones of all types, combined with artillery and mortar fire. Under such circumstances, strike unmanned systems gradually become the main strike weapon of ground units in combined arms," Syrskyi wrote.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that in these conditions, reliable protection of military personnel can only be provided by modern and powerful EW means, the role and importance of which is constantly growing.

"The confrontation between drones and EW came to the fore, and only the one who can first achieve a lead over the enemy in this competition will have a chance to win," he said.

Syrskyi noted that the positive thing is that, despite the rather difficult situation on the entire front line, it was possible to launch the process of rotations and replacement of units that have been performing combat missions on the front line for a long time.

"This will make it possible to stabilize the situation and positively affect the moral and psychological state of our soldiers. During the work, I made all the necessary decisions to increase the combat capabilities of our brigades," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.

Recall, on February 17, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced the withdrawal of Ukrainian units from Avdiivka, which at that time was in semi-encirclement.

During the operation to withdraw from Avdiivka, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine took up positions west of the city. After the capture of Avdiivka, the russians are trying to move on.