On the night of May 6, an explosion occurred in the bank premises in the center of Chernihiv. The structure of the building was destroyed and a fire broke out.

It was reported by the police of the Chernihiv Region and the State Emergency Service.

So, today at about 4 a.m., the police received a message about an explosion in the premises of a bank in the center of Chernihiv. It is reported that a fire occurred as a result of the explosion, the building was damaged. No people were affected.

Information about the incident is included in the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional destruction or damage to property by explosion).

It is indicated that rescuers of the State Emergency Service, investigative and operational groups of police, bomb experts, the leadership of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Chernihiv Region and the Chernihiv District Police Department are working at the scene.

In turn, the State Emergency Service reported that the explosion destroyed the structures of the building with subsequent burning on an area of 140 sq.m. 3 cars parked nearby were also damaged.

"It took almost an hour for emergency workers to eliminate the fire and begin dismantling the destroyed structures of the premises. 23 rescuers and 6 pieces of equipment from the State Emergency Service were involved at the scene," the report said.

Fire after explosion. Photo: State Emergency Service of the Chernihiv Region

Consequences of the explosion in the bank in Chernihiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of the Chernihiv Region

Room from the inside after the explosion. Photo: State Emergency Service of the Chernihiv Region

Consequences of the explosion in the bank in Chernihiv. Photo: National Police

Consequences of the explosion in the bank in Chernihiv. Photo: National Police

Consequences of the explosion in the bank in Chernihiv. Photo: National Police

