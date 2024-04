Banks will work as usual on May 1, 6 and 8

Ukrainian banks will work as usual on the days of May 1, 6, and 8.

This follows from a statement by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

This year, there are several festive and memorable dates at the beginning of May:

May 1 (Wednesday) – Labor Day;

May 5 (Sunday) – Easter;

May 8 (Wednesday) – Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War of 1939-1945.

The electronic payment system of the NBU has been operating 24/7/365 for more than a year.

All Ukrainian banks are connected to the system and have the ability to make client payments 24/7, taking into account their own needs and the needs of their clients.

In addition, during the period of martial law in Ukraine, the operation of certain norms of labor legislation is temporarily suspended.

In particular, the Law of Ukraine On the Organization of Labor Relations under Martial Law stipulates that holidays and non-working days are canceled, including that the day off is not transferred to the next day after the holiday if it falls on a Saturday or Sunday.

Therefore, May 1, 6, and 8 will be normal working days for the financial system.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during martial law, holidays that fall on weekends are not carried over to the next working day, and those that fall on weekdays are not holidays.