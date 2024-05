Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the occasion of Easter and congratulated Orthodox Christians on the holiday.

The corresponding video was published on his Telegram channel.

"The Bible teaches us to love our neighbor. And today has shown us the true meaning of this word. When we all became neighbors to each other. And the former neighbor, who was constantly pushing us as brothers, is forever distant for us. They [that neighbor] broke all the commandments, demanded our home, and came to kill us. God knows it. And we believe in God. God has a chevron with a Ukrainian flag on his shoulder. So, with such an ally, life will definitely win over death."

Zelenskyy announced his address from the courtyard of St. Sophia Cathedral. The President said that there is an exhibition of icons written on ammunition boxes.

"Symbols of great trials and great strength that helps us overcome them. Each of these icons is like a divine manifestation. Proof that heaven is with us," Zelenskyy commented on the exhibition.

He added that the names of Ukrainian soldiers who died defending Ukraine are written on the icons.

Today, Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter: they go to the church and consecrate Easter cakes.