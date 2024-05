Biden might refuse to participate in elections in favor of Obama – media

Some members of the U.S. Democratic Party assume that at the party convention in Chicago in August 2024, the country's president, Joe Biden, will announce his decision not to participate in the upcoming elections and propose to nominate Michelle Obama, the wife of former U.S. president Barack Obama, as his candidate.

This is reported by the German publication Der Spiegel.

This is supported by the fact that the Democratic Party has already included Michelle in its polls of potential candidates.

"Many Americans dream of a female president," the publication notes.

It is also noted that such a move may be caused by the fact that both Biden and Trump have extremely high anti-ratings among American voters.

"These fantasies are the product of deep disappointment. Never before in the history of the United States have two candidates faced each other who would be so unpopular," the message reads.

According to the publication, two-thirds of Americans consider Biden too old to lead the United States for another four years. Many also fear Donald Trump, who is not much younger than the current president and has been in trouble with the law over allegations of trying to buy the silence of a porn actress and possible financial fraud.

At the same time, Michelle Obama stated in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that she had never shown any interest in politics. In her memoirs, she admitted that the experience of the last decade had not changed her views.

"This may affect the popularity of Obama's wife among American voters," suggests Der Spiegel.

As earlier reported, U.S. President Joseph Biden stated that he might not have run for a second term if Trump had not been his opponent.