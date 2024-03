Share:













The Central Election Commission (CEC) believes that there are no problems with the legitimacy of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after May 20. In the opinion of the commission, he should fulfill his powers before taking office as a successor. Presidential elections must be held within 30 days after the end of martial law.

This is stated in the official response of the CEC to the request of the online publication Hlavkom.

Thus, the CEC points to the constitutional continuity of the exercise of power, the exercise of powers by the president until his successor takes office, and the lack of grounds to talk about the possible transfer of presidential functions to the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

In particular, the CEC refers to Articles 106 and 108 of the Constitution of Ukraine. And he emphasizes that the topic "May 20" can be used by the enemy to incite enmity and undermine trust in the authorities inside the country.

"The logic of martial law also assumes that the Supreme Commander is an inviolable person under such circumstances," the article says.

Other presidents, in particular, former Presidents Kuchma and Yushchenko, also faced conflicts regarding the extension of their term of office. And although they stayed in the president's chair for a little more than five years, it did not raise any questions about their legitimacy and did not cause political crises.

The journalists also interviewed several constitutionalist lawyers and people's deputies, who indicated that "the country cannot find itself in a situation of a power vacuum."

"It can be concluded (referring to Article 108 of the Constitution - note) that it is not only about the right but also about the duty of the president to fulfill his powers, in particular, after the expiry of the five-year term," the publication quotes lawyer Andrii Mahera.

People's deputy Andrii Osadchuk believes that "the more actively we question the legitimacy of one or another branch of government or body in Ukraine, the more we will pour water into the mill of Moscow's propaganda."