U.S. President Joe Biden announced that he would sign the Senate-approved bill on providing aid to Ukraine immediately after the document "reaches his desk."

This is reported by the White House.

He also noted that after this it is possible to start the transfer of weapons to Ukraine already this week.

"I will sign this bill and address the American people as soon as it reaches my desk tomorrow (Wednesday, Ed.) so that we can begin sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week," Biden said.

He said the bipartisan majority in the Senate in the current vote "joined the House to answer the call of history at this critical turning point."

"Congress passed my law to strengthen our national security and send a message to the world about the strength of American leadership: we stand resolutely for democracy and freedom, against tyranny and oppression," the White House quoted Biden as saying.

As for the provision of defense aid to Ukraine, the American president emphasizes that "the need is urgent."

"This important legislation will make our country and the world safer as we stand by our friends who are defending themselves against terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin," Biden added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Saturday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a draft law on allocating aid to Ukraine. A total of 311 members of the lower house of the U.S. Congress voted in favor of the project, and 112 spoke against it.

The project was promised to be submitted to the Senate for consideration as an amendment to the Senate bill on U.S. international assistance HR.815, which was passed in February. This should simplify the process of approving the package in the Senate.

U.S. President Joe Biden promised to sign the approved project with help.