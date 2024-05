Russians conduct airstrikes on power system of Sumy Region, problems with electricity in 3 districts

Overnight into May 6, the russian occupation forces carried out airstrikes on the power system of the Sumy Region, leaving the settlements in three areas of the region without electricity.

This follows from a statement by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Russians carried out airstrikes on the energy system of the Sumy Region. As a result of the russian attack, settlements in the Sumy, Romny, and Okhtyrka Districts were left without electricity.

"Thanks to the coordinated and professional actions of the emergency services and energy workers, electricity supply was restored in the affected areas and partially in the city of Sumy at night. The work is ongoing," the Regional Military Administration informed.

A commission on technological and environmental safety and emergency situations was convened as an emergency, during which decisions were made regarding the restoration of critical infrastructure facilities at the expense of emergency power sources.

In addition, unbreakable points are deployed and ready to assist.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into Monday, May 6, 12 out of 13 Shahed-type kamikaze enemy drones launched by the russian invaders to attack Ukraine were destroyed by air defense forces and means.