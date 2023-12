On December 18, russian occupiers struck 84 attacks on 22 towns and villages of the Zaporizhzhia Region. Reports of damage to a residential building and an infrastructure facility were received.

This follows from a statement by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Yurii Malashko.

Russian servicemen fired at Mali Shcherbaky using MLRSes and carried out nine UAV attacks on Novodarivka, Charivne, Chervone, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Luhivske, and Robotyne.

In addition, 74 artillerymen were deployed on the territory of Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novoandriyivka, Novodanylivka, Bilohoriya, Preobrazhenka, Levadne, Kamiyanske, Piyatykhatky, Lobove, and other front-line settlements.

"We received reports of damage to a residential building and an infrastructure object. There were no casualties," Malashko said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, yesterday, December 18, air defense forces destroyed a russian Kh-59 missile in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.