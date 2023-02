On February 20, the enemy conducted six missile, and 28 airstrikes. The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled attacks of the Russian invaders in the area of 11 settlements, and also destroyed three Lancet UAVs.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

Thus, the 363rd day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

Over the past day, the enemy conducted six missile, and 28 airstrikes on the civilian infrastructure of the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and the Kherson Regions. It also carried out 86 rounds of anti-aircraft fire. As a result of the fire of the Russian occupiers, civilian residential buildings, schools, and shops were destroyed, and damaged. Casualties have been reported.

It is noted that the threat of further Russian air, and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

In addition, the enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmutske, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk directions in the Nevske, Bakhmut, Novobakhmutivka, Vodiane, and Mariyinka areas.

Over the past day, AFU units repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of populated areas:

Hrianykivka, and Masiutivka, Kharkiv Region;

Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region;

Vasiukivka, Berkhivka, Bakhmut, Vasylivka, Novobakhmutivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, and Mariyinka in the Donetsk Region.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy were detected in the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions. The areas of Senkivka, and Yeline settlements in the Chernihiv Region were subjected to enemy shelling; Novoslobidske, Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Myropilske, and Krasnopillia in the Sumy Region; as well as more than 25 districts of settlements in the Kharkiv Region. Among them were Strelecha, Krasne, Zelene, Ternova, Bochkove, Mala Vovcha, Ozerne, Hryhorivka, Dvorichna, and Kupiyansk.

Also, the enemy conducted an airstrike on the settlement of Hraniv, Kharkiv Region, from the territory of the Russian Federation.

On the Kupiyansk, and Lyman directions, the enemy shelled the settlements of Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Pishchane, Krokhmalne, and Pershotravneve of the Kharkiv Region; Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Dibrova, Fedorivka, Ivanivka, and Kotliarivka in the Donetsk Region. He carried out an airstrike in the areas of Bilohorivka and Spirne.

In the direction of Bakhmut, more than 20 settlements were shelled, in particular, Rozdolivka, Bilohorivka, Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Kurdyumivka, Ozarianivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Niu York, and Vesele in the Donetsk Region.

More than 30 settlements were hit by artillery in the Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk directions. In particular, these were Novobakhmutivka, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, Bohoyavlenka, Vuhledar, and Prechystivka in the Donetsk Region. The enemy also carried out airstrikes near Oleksandropil, Kamiyanka, Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Vuhledar.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, more than 25 settlements were affected by fire, including Novoandriyivka, Vremivka, and Novopil in the Donetsk Region, and Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, and Stepove in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Kherson direction, areas of more than 35 settlements were affected by enemy artillery fire. Among them were Zolota Balka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Beryslav, Kozatske, Mykolayivka, Antonivka, Kherson, Dniprovske, Berehove, and Veletenske of the Kherson Region.

Meanwhile, the AFU Air Forces made 16 strikes during the day on areas of concentration of personnel, and military equipment of the occupiers, as well as a strike on an anti-aircraft missile complex in a firing position. Ukrainian defenders shot down three Lancet-type UAVs.

Units of rocket troops, and artillery hit two positions of enemy air defense, and a battery of MLRSes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, yesterday, the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Demchenko reported that the situation on the border with Belarus is fully under control. The strike group of the enemy's troops is not noted.

Also, Ukraine will continue the months-long defense of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region; while remembering the cost of human lives.