More than 100 russian soldiers were killed as a result of the ATACMS attack on the occupiers at the training ground in the Luhansk Region. In addition, a large number of russian soldiers were wounded.

This is reported by Newsweek.

"On the footage, a Ukrainian ATACMS strike was reflected, while four ATACMS missiles, including one unexploded ammunition, hit the russian training ground in Mozhniakivka, Luhansk Region. Judging by the footage, the losses will be "significant," the source of the publication said.

OSINT analysts also said at least one ATACMS hit a group of more than 100 russian soldiers, striking it with hundreds of M74 APAM bombs.

At least one ATACMS directly hit this cluster of soldiers pic.twitter.com/tB9mVdbznN — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) May 1, 2024

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Planet Labs satellite images show the consequences of ATACMS missile strikes on the military airfield in Dzhankoi.

The explosions in Dzhankoi took place on April 17 and 30.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a video of a missile attack on the airfield in the temporarily occupied Dzhankoi (Crimea), which took place on the night of April 16-17. And the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense announced the list of destroyed enemy targets at the military airfield in occupied Dzhankoi.