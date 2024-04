Share:













Throughout Crimea, the russian occupiers have intensified the construction of fortifications.

Crimean partisans spoke about this on the ATESH Telegram channel.

"We are observing this process near the coastline, on the administrative border with the Kherson Region, as well as in the center of the peninsula. New trenches are being erected, old ones are being strengthened and security of logistics facilities is being strengthened," the report said.

They suggested that the payers were afraid of the likely transfer of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine. These missiles, combined with F-16 fighters, can destroy the so-called Crimea bridge, which will radically change the situation on the battlefield.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 17, U.S. President Joe Biden promised to immediately sign the adopted bill with the assistance to Ukraine.

On April 20, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill to allocate assistance to Ukraine.

Today, Tuesday, April 23, the Senate will vote on the bill approved by the House of Representatives on assistance to Ukraine.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has almost all the components necessary to destroy the Crimea bridge in the first half of 2024.