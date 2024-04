Share:













The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, emphasized that russia's construction of a railway connection from Rostov, russia, through the land of the temporarily occupied south of Ukraine to the temporarily occupied Crimea, is progressing and carries the threat of significantly complicating the advance for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He told about this on the air of the telethon.

Thus, he explained that the aggressor state of russia wants to completely replace the Crimea bridge with this construction. The head of the Regional Military Administration recalled how, after the occupation in 2014, the enemy realized that it would not be able to occupy the land corridor and therefore began to build the Crimea bridge as quickly as possible to ensure logistics - both by rail and by road - between continental russia and the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula.

"Everyone understands that the Crimea bridge will not exist for a long time. Everyone understands that today it is under the crosshairs of our special services and will definitely be destroyed. It is because of this that the enemy started building the railway," he said.

Fedorov explained that there is already a railway connecting Donbas and Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia Region, but it runs very close to the front line, literally 20 km from it - near Tokmak, Molochansk, then goes to Volnovakha.

"So today the enemy is building a new railway as close as possible to the Azov coast in order to ensure its logistics. Unfortunately, the construction is progressing today. Unfortunately, as our residents who are under temporary occupation record, the construction is and is being implemented," he said.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration emphasized that this railway, in the event of its completion, will significantly complicate the advancement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"I really hope that the enemy will not be able to, will not have time to build this logistics route, because the completion of the construction of this logistics route will significantly help the enemy to ensure the logistics of its military weapons, its guns, its ammunition. And this will definitely make it difficult for our Ukrainian Armed Forces to advance," Fedorov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, The Guardian, with reference to high-ranking officials of the Defense Intelligence, stated that the Defense Intelligence has almost all the components necessary for the destruction of the Crimea bridge in the first half of 2024.

Also, the head of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov said that the aggressor state of russia has almost completed the construction of a railway to connect with the southern temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. He noted that this could be a serious problem.