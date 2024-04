A hydrogen-powered urban train runs on a test track in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. Photo by CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co., Ltd./Xinhua.

A hydrogen-powered urban train runs on a test track in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. Photo by CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co., Ltd./Xinhua.

Share:













Copied



China's first independently developed hydrogen-powered urban train completed a test at a speed of 160 kph, marking a breakthrough in the application of hydrogen energy in rail transit.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The train, developed by CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co., Ltd. in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, was tested on a test track belonging to the enterprise, achieving a full-system, full-scenario and multi-level performance verification.

Unlike traditional trains that rely on fossil-fuels or catenary systems for their power supply, the urban train being tested has a built-in hydrogen power system, which can provide a strong and long-lasting power source. The maximum cruising range of the train is over 1,000 km.

Test data also shows that the average energy consumption of the train is 5 kWh per km, which is on par with world leading levels.

A hydrogen-powered urban train runs on a test track in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. Photo by CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co., Ltd./Xinhua.