The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a semi-built railway bridge, tanks with fuel and engineering transport in the area of ​ ​ the village of Hranitne, which was supposed to connect the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region with russia.

Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this on his Telegram channel on Sunday, January 7.

Andriushchenko wrote that the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an aimed attack, which destroyed not only the semi-built railway bridge, but also the engineering base of the invaders in the area of Hranitne.

"Now the launch of a direct railway from russia, the issue is closed for a long time. And the russians can let the rails, along with the trains from Rostov-on-Don, go straight into their ass. As a bonus, due to a strong attempt to shoot down the "punishment of the sky," we established the location of new air defense batteries in the Mariupol area - the coordinates have already been transferred to the relevant services," the adviser to the mayor said.

In addition, Andriushchenko thanked the representatives of the Mariupol Resistance and residents of the Mariupol district, who, despite the deadly risk, obtained evidence and provided support for the liquidation of an important military-logistic infrastructure facility of the russian occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 15, the British Ministry of Defence reported that the russian occupiers were building a new railway line to the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region.