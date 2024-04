Share:













Russian invaders on Friday morning hit an industrial facility in Sumy with two guided aerial bombs.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, April 26, the enemy inflicted an air strike on an industrial facility in the city of Sumy, using two KABs," the report said.

All necessary services are working at the scene.

The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

"Russian terrorists continue to commit crimes against civilians, attacking civil, industrial infrastructure. Take care of yourself and family, follow safety rules, do not neglect air raid alarms!" the Regional Administration urged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 24, the russians launched a missile attack on the suburbs of Sumy.

On April 11, the russian army attacked a combined heat and power plant in Sumy with guided aerial bombs.

Also, the russians continue to "fight" with educational institutions - they struck at a kindergarten in Kherson. A high-rise building was also damaged.

Besides, on the afternoon of April 25, during an air raid, the aggressor country russia hit the infrastructure of the city of Sumy with a guided aerial bomb.

Meanwhile, the invaders are again spreading fake information about the alleged offensive of the army of the aggressor state of the russian federation on the Sumy Region in the network.