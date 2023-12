On the night of December 17, the air defense forces destroyed 20 Shaheds and one Kh-59 guided air missile. Also, the russian occupiers fired an Iskander-K cruise missile at Ukraine, it did not reach its goal.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, at night, russian occupation troops launched attacks with an Iskander-K cruise missile, a Kakhovka Kh-59 controlled aircraft missile (launch areas - Crimea and occupied Kherson Region), as well as 20 Shahed-type strike drones from the areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk (russian federation) and Chauda (Crimea).

It is reported that anti-aircraft missile units and mobile firing groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

"As a result of combat work, 20 Shaheds and one Kh-59 guided aircraft missile were shot down. An Iskander-K cruise missile did not reach its target," the report said.

It is noted that air targets were destroyed within the Odesa, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi Regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of December 17, the russian occupiers attacked the Odesa Region with strike UAVs of the Shahed type. One of the downed drones fell into a residential quarter in the Odesa District and exploded, a person was killed.