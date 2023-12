Fighters of the East Air Command have destroyed the russian Kh-59 guided aviation missile in the Dnipro District in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

The East Air Command announced this on Facebook on the evening of December 20.

"In the Dnipro District of the Dnipropetrovsk Region, the East Air Command unit destroyed a Kh-59 guided aviation missile," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, as a result of the shelling of the russian army in Kherson, a warehouse with humanitarian assistance of the Ukrainian Red Cross regional organization was completely burned down.

Besides, the russian invaders on the night of December 20 struck the city of Kharkiv, hitting the territory of a transport depot.