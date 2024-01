The aggressor state of russia uses Kh-59 aircraft missiles for shelling Ukraine, which contain 42 parts with foreign components.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention reported this on Friday, January 5.

Russia bombards Ukraine every day with various types of weapons, including using tactical aircraft with Kh-59 missiles. It is these missiles in combination with the Shaheds that the aggressor has been regularly using recently.

"Foreign technologies and components should not be allowed to continue to become part of aggressors' weapons and kill civilians around the world. We will continue to regularly replenish the Base so that manufacturers, officials, investigative journalists, as well as simply indifferent citizens from different countries unite for the sake of non-proliferation of technologies to such terrorist regimes as the russian federation," the statement reads.

So, on January 4, 2024, russia hit an energy facility in Kropyvnytskyi with such a missile, as a result of which one person was killed and eight more were wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 7, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention launched an open database of foreign components in weapons used by russia and Iran.

Earlier, the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, said that foreign components were found in the new russian missiles with which the aggressor country strikes Ukraine despite sanctions.

More than a thousand components produced by foreign companies were discovered in the weapons and equipment of the russian occupation army. Most of the components were produced by companies from the United States.