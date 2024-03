Share:













Overnight into March 17, the russian occupiers struck the Kharkiv and Donetsk Regions with 5 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, the Chernihiv Region with two Kh-59 guided air missiles, and with 16 Shahed type UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicle launch areas - Cape Chauda, Crimea).

This is stated in the message of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and Ground Forces, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of combat work, 14 Shaheds were shot down within the Odesa Region.

At night, air defense forces shot down 14 Shaheds. Infographic: Повітряні Сили ЗС України / Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the joint press center of the Southern Operational Command, Nataliya Humeniuk, reported that the Shaheds, which are currently being used by the russian invaders in Ukraine, have a darker color and different sound characteristics: some of them are somewhat louder, others are quieter, it depends on the mods.