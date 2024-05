Share:













The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, has confiscated USD 600,000, which belonged to the entourage of former Verkhovna Rada member Oleksandr Onyshchenko sentenced to imprisonment, for the needs of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

Lesia Fedorak, a judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court, announced this to Ukrainian News Agency in an interview.

"It should also be noted that in terms of the mentioned USD 600,000, the sentence will not be enforceable, since during the trial the Court decided to cancel the arrest of the funds and they have already been seized by the state in accordance with the order of the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, No. 81, from 19.06.2023 "On the forced alienation of property for the needs of the state under martial law," the judge said.

According to her, these funds were seized during a search on 19.10.2016 in the premises of PJSC BTA Bank from the individual bank safe No. 18, which, in accordance with the contract, was used by the former assistant of Onyshchenko, Shamanskyi, under a contract of 18.04.2016.

Shamanskyi was an assistant consultant to Onyshchenko as a Member of Parliament of Ukraine, together with him he was the founder of Karpatnadrainvest LLC, which was used in the scheme of taking over the property of UkrGasVydobuvannya PJSC. Also, from 08.08.2012 and according to the open data until the date of the verdict in the case, Shamanskyi H.Yu. was the head of the Charitable Organization "Charitable Foundation of Oleksandr Onyshchenko "Rodyna." In addition, since 19.03.2015 Shamanskyi H.Yu. became a shareholder of Fastilo Trading LTD, having accepted shares belonging to O.R. Onyshchenko. It was also established that from the IP address used in the office of the criminal organization at the address: Kyiv, 27B Khreshchatyk Str., the tax reporting of Oleksandr Onyshchenko's Charitable Foundation "Rodyna" was submitted.

In addition, as established by the court, Shamanskyi did not have legal sources for receiving such funds, and the representative of Shamanskyi did not provide data to confirm the legal source of these funds.

Based on the circumstances indicated in the aggregate, the court became convinced that such funds were obtained from the commission of criminal offenses by Onyshchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Onyshchenko was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison and all his property was confiscated.