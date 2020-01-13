OPG Classifies Extradition Of Ex-MP Onyschenko From Germany

The Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) has classified information on the extradition from Germany to Ukraine of the former Member of Parliament Oleksandr Onyschenko (independent).

This is stated in the response of the OPG to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the response, the information on the case relates to legal relations that arise from criminal and criminal procedural legislation and cannot be provided to the media.

The Office also said that the information on the case is a secret of the pre-trial investigation, and therefore it cannot be made public.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2019, German law enforcement authorities detained Onyschenko.

He is currently under extradition arrest.