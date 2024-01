Yacht of ex-citizen of Ukraine and putin’s godfather Medvedchuk arrested in Croatia to be sold at auction

The District Court of Split in Croatia has decided to transfer to Ukraine a yacht Royal Romance of former MP Viktor Medvedchuk. Kyiv plans to sell a 92-meter vessel worth about EUR 200 million at auction, said Olena Duma, head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) of Ukraine.

According to her, the authorities received assurances from Croatia that the yacht will be transferred soon and there are no legal obstacles to this. The vessel will be put up for auction after estimating its value.

"The sale of this lot will be the first example of the sale of seized assets located abroad," said Duma.

Croatia arrested the Royal Romance yacht in the spring of 2022 - almost immediately after russia invaded Ukraine. According to documents, until 2021, the ship belonged to Fregata Marine, which was owned by Medvedchuk's wife Oksana Marchenko. It was then re-written to another firm, Lanelia Holdings, whose owners were unknown.

The yacht, built by the Dutch Feadship, has five decks, a pool and an elevator. There can be 14 guests and 22 crew members at the same time.

Last fall, Medvedchuk's family found a new yacht worth USD 9.6 million (about RUB 846 million). A 28-metre vessel with four cabins and eight sleepers called Amore Mio was launched in 2023. It passed russian customs on July 26.

Medvedchuk, who is called the godfather of russian president vladimir putin, before the war headed the political council of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life, as well as the public movement Ukrainian Choice.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 10, 2023, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy deprived Medvedchuk of Ukrainian citizenship.