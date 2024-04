Zelenskyy did not talk about concluding peace with russia in June 2024 - Center for Countering Disinformation

The information about the alleged preparation of Ukraine for peace negotiations with the aggressor state of russia in June is not true. The dissemination of these theses in the network is a manipulation around the statement of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This is announced in the statement of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) on Monday, April 29.

The CCD noted that a disinformation thesis is being spread that the President of Ukraine has announced the beginning of conclusion of peace with the russian federation in June 2024. In fact, Zelenskyy said that the world majority must force the aggressor to peace and can do it. According to him, it is in June that "the path to a just peace can begin."

"We are talking about the summit on the Ukrainian peace formula in Switzerland, which will be a platform for discussing the future peace process. The russian federation will not be a participant in this event, so there is no question of any 'peace conclusion'," the report says.

With the help of such disinformation messages, russia is trying to sow pro-recessionist sentiments in Ukrainian society. The CCD urged to trust only verified sources of information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the President of Switzerland, Viola Amherd, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced that they were starting preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

In February, Switzerland called on China to participate in a peace conference on the war in Ukraine.

On April 24, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has accurate intelligence that the aggressor state has developed a specific plan to disrupt the Peace Summit.