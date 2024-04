Rada allows employers to dismiss employees for failure to provide information about relative in russia or in

The Verkhovna Rada has allowed employers to dismiss employees for failure to provide information about a relative in the aggressor country of russia or in the occupied territories.

On April 25, 234 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 7731 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The current legislation introduces the concept of "rules of conduct at an enterprise, institution, organization" as an additional component of the rules of internal labor regulations.

The relevant rules of conduct should contain provisions, in particular, on the following:

- employees providing information on their ties with individuals whose place of permanent residence (stay, registration) is located on the territory of the aggressor state or the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine;

- obligations of employees to non-disclosure of information with limited access, in particular information constituting state or trade secrets, as well as on conditions of work with confidential information.

The creation of appropriate rules is obligatory for enterprises of state or strategic importance.

According to the adopted bill, the employer has the right to dismiss an employee, by mandatory agreement with the trade union body, if:

- the verdict of the court on the conviction of an employee for a crime against the national security of Ukraine has become legal;

- the employee does not comply with the rules of conduct.

