The Ministry of Defense calls the information that the children of Defense Minister Rustem Umierov are allegedly US citizens fake.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Attention, it's fake! The information that is being spread in the mass media that the members of the family of the Minister of Defense Rustem Umierov are allegedly US citizens is not true," the message says.

The Ministry of Defense declares that the minister's children (son - 10 years old, daughters - 8 and 2 years old) are exclusively citizens of Ukraine, Umierov's family members do not have citizenship of other countries.

According to the report, they received the Ukrainian passports that were issued to them after the expiry of the previous ones at the Embassy of Ukraine in the USA, that is why Umierov's declaration, which is referred to by the mass media, indicated the place of issuance of documents - the US.

The Ministry of Defense reports that in 2016, Umierov's family was forced to leave the country due to attempts and threats as a result of his activities regarding the de-occupation of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 6, the Verkhovna Rada appointed the former head of the State Property Fund, Rustem Umierov, to the position of Minister of Defense.