The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) explained why the aggressor country of russia organized an exhibition of trophy equipment in Moscow.

The Center for Countering Disinformation announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In connection with the approach of the "sacred date" - May 9, the Kremlin organized a propaganda show with Western equipment damaged on the front line in Ukraine. With this exhibition, the russian federation is trying to achieve several goals at once. First of all, the event is aimed at an internal audience and is part of a large propaganda campaign for processing of the population by May 9. The Kremlin hopes that the atmosphere of "victory" will cause a surge of patriotism and help replenish the ranks of the army," the message says.

Russian Federation organized exhibition of trophy equipment in Moscow. Photo: Center for Countering Disinformation

Also, according to the Center, the enemy is trying to put NATO on the side of the conflict, promoting the narrative of russia's alleged war with the "collective West" and not with Ukraine.

Another goal of the campaign, which is actively promoted to both russian and foreign audiences, is to discredit Western aid to Ukraine: on the one hand, to show that the equipment provided to Ukraine does not help on the front, and on the other hand, to create a narrative that Ukraine allegedly does not fully value weapons that partners share with it.

The Ministry of Defense of russia reported on the Telegram channel that on May 1 it opened an exhibition of trophy weapons and equipment in Victory Park in Moscow.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the so-called occupation "power" canceled the military parade on May 9.