Ukraine Expresses Solidarity With People Of Georgia Amid Protests Against Law On "Foreign Agents"

Ukraine expresses solidarity with the people of Georgia amid protests against the law on so-called foreign agents.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We express solidarity with the Georgian people in their desire to continue the development of Georgia's European future," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry notes that as a state seeking membership in the European Union, Georgia must steadily guarantee citizens their fundamental rights and freedoms, in particular the right to peaceful protest.

Ukraine shares the position of the EU that the bill on "foreign agents" in its current version contradicts European values and standards, and took into account the intention of the President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili to veto this law, which appeals to the activities of civil society.

On March 7, 66 people were detained in the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi, during a rally against the controversial law on "foreign agents."

On March 7, the Georgian parliament approved in the first reading a bill on "foreign agents," which copies the Russian one.

According to the document, Georgia will create a register of "agents of foreign influence" for media and organizations funded from abroad.

After that, a large-scale protest rally against the law on "foreign agents" began in Tbilisi.

The rally began as a peaceful protest, but the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Georgia said that it had become violent, so the security forces used water cannons and tear gas.

