The leaders of the European Union countries have approved the recommendation of the European Commission to start negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on EU membership.

The President of the European Council Charles Michel announced this on X (formerly Twitter).

“The European Council has decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine & Moldova. The European Commission granted candidate status to Georgia,” Charles Michel said.

According to him, the European Union is going to start negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina, as soon as the necessary level of compliance with the membership criteria is reached.

Recall that at the end of November this year, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has practically implemented all the recommendations of the European Commission that are necessary to start negotiations on the EU membership.

For a long time, the very possibility of starting these negotiations remained in question due to the position of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Orban has repeatedly stated that his country intends to block the start of EU negotiations with Ukraine on joining the bloc.

At the same time, according to the new Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, Ukraine is allegedly not ready to begin negotiations on joining the European Union.

At the same time, he said that his country would not block this decision.