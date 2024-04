NACB deputy director's spouse buys UAH 6.5 million apartment in Georgia and a new Lexus

Share:













Copied



During the war, the wife of a deputy director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB), Gizo Uglava, bought an apartment and land in Georgia for UAH 6.5 million.

This follows from Uglava's declaration for 2023, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

During russia's war with Ukraine, the wife of the deputy director of the NACB, Tamara, bought an apartment in Georgia with an area of 213 square meters.

The apartment cost her UAH 6,588,000.

The purchase was made on September 22, 2022.

A year later, she bought a parking space in Georgia for UAH 219,000.

Also, during the war, Uglava's wife declared joint ownership of a residential building in Georgia with an area of 313 square meters.

The cost of the house is UAH 2,109,000.

In addition, after buying an apartment, the official's wife bought a new 2023 LEXUS car.

The car cost UAH 1,791,844 and was purchased on May 6, 2023.

Gizo Uglava's salary for 2023 amounted to UAH 2.7 million, or an average of UAH 230,000 per month.

The wife of the deputy director of NACB earned UAH 5 million in Tbilisi last year.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Polina Lysenko, a deputy director of the NACB, received a quarter of a million grant from the U.S. Embassy last year.

At the end of the year, the new deputy director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Denys Giulmagomedov, received UAH 190,000 in financial aid from the budget. The director of NACB, Kryvonos, has no financial savings, and during the war, he moved to live in a country house near Kyiv.