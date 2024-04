Share:













Pilots and ground teams are preparing for the use of F-16 fighters in Ukraine. The planes will arrive from Denmark this summer. Danish Ambassador to Kyiv Ole Egberg Mikkelsen said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"I am not very familiar with the technical details, but I can quote my Prime Minister, who was in Ukraine recently, in Lviv. She was asked the same question and said the planes will arrive this summer. What month she did not specify. I can only pay attention to what she said," the Ambassador said.

He stressed the complexity of this issue, because it is not only about the aircraft itself - this is only one component. There is also a whole system of support, maintenance, ground crews that monitor the serviceability of the aircraft.

"This is a huge task and I was privileged to meet some Ukrainian pilots at an air base in Denmark back in August last year, when your President came to Denmark," Mikkelsen said.

Pilots and ground teams are keen to start using the planes, he said.

"So I'm optimistic, I'm sure they will arrive soon and hopefully be ready to operate soon," the Ambassador added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Danish Ambassador to Kyiv Ole Egberg Mikkelsen said that there are no parties in the Danish Parliament that would be "tired" of Ukraine and call for peace with the aggressor country russia.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine and Denmark concluded a memorandum of understanding on cooperation and restoration. In particular, the document provides for assistance in the amount of more than EUR 400 million.