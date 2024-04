Share:













President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who came to Kyiv on an undeclared visit, and announced additional packages of military assistance and supplies of Patriot systems and missiles to them.

Zelenskyy said this at a joint press conference on Monday, April 29.

The President of Ukraine noted that Ukraine expects positive for additional assistance packages and for missiles to Patriot air defense systems. Nevertheless, according to him, there are no powerful specifics regarding the systems themselves.

"There are first steps. Today we discussed with the NATO Secretary General also where we see them. On our part, we work analytically. We understand what is in which states. As soon as they are in Ukraine, what everyone expects here, I think we will feel it with you," the President of Ukraine said at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needed at least 7 Patriot air defense systems and urged partners not to waste time to give russia a "signal of determination."

On April 23, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said that Kyiv was negotiating the deployment of production of American MIM-104 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

Recall, on April 23, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kyiv is negotiating the transfer of four Patriot air defense systems to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.