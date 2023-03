Vice Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak, in an interview with the Spanish publication La Razon, stated that the decision to transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine was made thanks to the efforts of Poland, and not about the delivery of the systems to Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Poland in response to the request of Ukrinform on Tuesday, March 7.

"The intention of Vice Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak was to indicate (in an interview with La Razon - ed.) that thanks to Poland's efforts, the decision to hand over the Patriot battery was made," the message said.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Poland confirmed that the first Polish Leopard tanks are already in Ukraine, and the words of Minister Blaszczak about Patriot were explained by a mistake in the translation of the Spanish publication.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 7, the Spanish publication La Razon published an interview with Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak and the words that the first Patriot anti-aircraft missile complexes have already arrived in Ukraine, as well as Leopard tanks.

On January 5, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that his country would supply Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

On January 17, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that the Ukrainian military would learn to operate MIM-104 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems in 10 weeks.