The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that more than 18,000 soldiers voluntarily left the service in the combat units of the southern military district of the occupation army.

This was reported by the press service of the Defense Intelligence.

Thus, it is indicated that the level of desertion among the russian occupation army is increasing. In particular, such a phenomenon flourishes in the armed formations of the southern military district of the russian occupation army.

"In general, more than 18,000 russian servicemen voluntarily left the service in the combat units of the district," the report says.

It is noted that the lion's share - about 12,000 fugitives - falls on the 8th Combined Arms Army of the armed forces of the russian federation, which the enemy constantly engages in hostilities in the east of Ukraine.

"Approximately 10,000 of them are called up by Moscow through mobilization. The remaining 2,000 are contract military," the Defense Intelligence informs.

Also, in the 58th Combined Arms Army, which is also part of the southern district of the army of the aggressor state, the desertion rate is about 2,500 people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, British intelligence noted that desertion among those mobilized in the russian army has reached an unprecedented level, with particularly high rates in the Moscow Oblast.

The Mediazona publication calculated that in March 2024 the courts in the terrorist country of russia handed down 684 verdicts in criminal cases of voluntary desertion, i.e. 34 verdicts were handed down every day.