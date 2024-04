Share:













In the village of Nikolskoye, Leningrad Oblast, of the terrorist country of the russian federation, a former participant in the war with Ukraine Alexei Serov, who confessed to the murder of a local woman, was detained, writes 47news.

The search for the 47-year-old woman began after her daughter contacted the police. The operatives found 42-year-old Serov. During the search, a suitcase with the victim's severed limbs was found in his apartment. Before the arrival of the police, Serov threw another suitcase - with the head and body - out of the window.

The suspect admitted to killing the woman during an argument and then dismembering her corpse with a hacksaw. As it turned out, Serov was previously convicted: in 2018, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison for murder in Udmurtia. But after the start of the war in Ukraine, he was recruited to the Wagner PMC and went to the front. After the end of the six-month contract, Serov received a pardon from the president of the russian federation, vladimir putin, and in the summer of 2023 he came to work in the Leningrad Oblast.

On April 18, the Kremlin said that it saw no cause for concern due to the surge in violence by war participants who had returned from Ukraine.

In 2023, russian courts set a historic record for sentencing russian servicemen who committed intentional murder. In total, 116 people were prosecuted under Article 105 of the Criminal Code, Mediazona wrote, citing data from the Supreme Court of the russian federation.

Most of the violent crimes in russia are committed by recruited prisoners who have been pardoned for participating in the war. For example, last August in Karelia, Igor Sofonov, who returned from the front, killed six people together with an accomplice. As it turned out, he got into the war from the colony. In his social networks, Sofonov posted a photo with the logo of the "Storm Z" unit associated with the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation.

Representatives of the department headed by Sergei Shoigu began to tour the colonies in search of those willing to go to the front in exchange for a pardon from the president of the russian federation from the spring of 2023. Prior to that, Wagner PMC conducted similar activities. According to such a scheme, almost 50,000 people went to the front, said the founder of the group Yevgeny Prigozhin. 32,000 of them returned home, he claimed in mid-June 2023.

Recently, prisoners who agreed to fight have stopped receiving pardons from putin - instead, they are given "conditional release" and their contracts with the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation are automatically renewed, which does not allow them to leave the combat zone until the end of the war.