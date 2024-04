Share:













On the night of April 26, a Ka-32 multipurpose enemy helicopter was destroyed at the Ostafyevo airfield of the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation in the capital of the aggressor state, Moscow.

This was announced by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Friday, April 26.

The Defense Intelligence emphasized that the enemy Ka-32 multipurpose helicopter was burned right at the airfield in Moscow.

"The destroyed unit of aviation equipment was used by the aggressor state in the interests of the Moscow aviation center, in particular - to support the operations of the russian occupation army," the message reads.

The airport belongs to the Ministry of Defense of russia and is operated jointly with the Gazpromavia enterprise, which is part of the structure of OJSC Gazprom, the intelligence agency writes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 17, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense announced the list of enemy targets destroyed on April 17 at the military airfield in the occupied Dzhankoi (Crimea).

On April 22, the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that in the coming months, a rather difficult situation awaits Ukraine, but not Armageddon.

On April 18, Budanov said that Ukraine had developed a plan aimed at reducing the military and industrial potential of the russian federation.